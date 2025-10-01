Want to write for Bollywood? YRF is calling

Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's leading film studios, has launched the YRF Script Cell, a new initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing new talent in screenwriting. The platform invites aspiring screenwriters from around the world to submit their registered synopses for potential Hindi film projects. Announcing this on Wednesday, through its official social media handles, YRF said: "The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry!"

Initiative details 'We believe it is a creator's world today' The YRF Script Cell is more than just a submissions portal; it's a path for storytellers who may lack access to industry insiders but have compelling stories to tell. The studio emphasizes its commitment to finding fresh, original, and inspiring stories that can move audiences and redefine contemporary Indian cinema. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, "We believe it is a creator's world today... We have realized that disruptive and truly fresh scripts are the most important assets."

Call to action How to submit your ideas The official post encourages writers with this call to action: "Have a story that can inspire and move audiences? Then, this is your chance." If a writer's idea is compelling enough, YRF will request the screenplay. The production house has provided a link for submissions, too. This initiative is being hailed as a significant step toward democratizing storytelling in the film industry.