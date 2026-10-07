Budharup shares Instagram video after alleged Mumbai assault over parking
Entertainment
Simran Budharup, known for her role in Pandya Store, was allegedly assaulted in Mumbai while picking up pani puri.
She shared a video on Instagram showing a man attacking her physically after a parking dispute with a watchman.
Budharup complaint dismissed, celebrities demand action
Budharup's police complaint was dismissed because her phone wasn't damaged, which left her frustrated and questioning how such cases are handled.
Celebrities voiced their anger online, calling for action from authorities.
Budharup encouraged women to stand up for themselves, reminding everyone that respect matters more than broken gadgets.