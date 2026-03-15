'Buffy' reboot canceled; Sarah Michelle Gellar shares 'sad' update
The Buffy: New Sunnydale reboot isn't happening after all: Hulu has pulled the plug.
Sarah Michelle Gellar broke the news on Instagram, saying she was "really sad to have to share this" and thanked director Chloe Zhao for reminding her how much Buffy means to her.
The reboot was set to introduce a new Slayer
The reboot was announced last year and started filming in L.A. in August 2025.
It would've introduced a new Slayer, Nova (played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong), with Gellar returning as Buffy in a recurring role.
Chase Sui Wonders also had a part lined up.
How much the character still means to Gellar
Many fans reacted strongly to the news after the original show ran from 1997 to 2003.
Gellar said, "I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish, yet affordable boots," showing just how much the character still means to her, and lots of fans too.