'Buffy' reboot canceled; Sarah Michelle Gellar shares 'sad' update Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

The Buffy: New Sunnydale reboot isn't happening after all: Hulu has pulled the plug.

Sarah Michelle Gellar broke the news on Instagram, saying she was "really sad to have to share this" and thanked director Chloe Zhao for reminding her how much Buffy means to her.