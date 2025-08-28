'Bugonia': Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos reunite for wild sci-fi thriller

Stone calls film 'alive' and 'messed up'

Inspired by the cult classic Save The Green Planet!, Bugonia dives into big topics like tech, war, and climate change.

Lanthimos says the story feels "even more relevant now, unfortunately," adding that "not much of the dystopia in this film is very fictional."

Jesse Plemons joins as a complex new character, while Stone calls the film "really fascinating and moving, funny and messed up, and alive"—classic Lanthimos style that leaves you thinking long after the credits roll.