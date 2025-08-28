Next Article
'Ginny & Georgia' S04 filming begins in September 2025
Ginny & Georgia fans, get ready—season 4 begins filming in September 2025!
The Netflix favorite, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, is set to return sometime in mid-to-late 2026.
This season promises a deeper exploration of Georgia's past with the theme "Cycles and Origins" at its core.
Season 4 will focus on Ginny and Georgia's relationship
Creator Sarah Lampert revealed that Georgia's pregnancy will take center stage, with the big question being who the father is—her estranged husband Paul or Joe from Blue Farm Cafe.
Plus, Antonia Gentry teased we'll see a bolder side of Ginny this time around.