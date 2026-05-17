Bulgaria's Dara wins Eurovision Song Contest 2026
What's the story
The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest was won by Bulgarian singer Dara on Saturday. Her upbeat party anthem Bangaranga triumphed over 24 other competitors in the grand final, marking Bulgaria's first-ever victory in this prestigious competition. The song's infectious beats and synchronized dance moves were a hit with both national juries from participating countries and global viewers alike. Israel's Noam Bettan finished in second place.
Reaction
'This is unbelievable'
In a post-show news conference early Sunday, an ecstatic Dara said, "This is unbelievable." "I don't even know what's going on." She thanked everyone who "connected to the force of Bangaranga." The 27-year-old singer is a household name in Bulgaria but wasn't considered a favorite to win. Nevertheless, her song Bangaranga is a quintessential Eurovision pop banger with its catchy lyrics: "Surrender to the blinding lights. No one's gonna sleep tonight. Welcome to the riot."
Cultural influence
Dara describes 'Bangaranga' as an inner force
Dara, who has openly spoken about her struggles with anxiety, described Bangaranga as an inner force that helps people "drop this mask of chasing perfection." She revealed that the song is inspired by Bulgaria's kukeri tradition: men in elaborate costumes performing ritual dances to scare away evil spirits.
Contest results
Romania, Australia, Italy among top 5
Romania's Alexandra Capitanescu came third in the contest with her rock song Choke Me. Australia's Delta Goodrem was fourth with the midtempo ballad Eclipse, while Italian singer Sal Da Vinci came fifth with Per Sempre Si (Forever Yes). The Finnish duo of pop star Pete Parkkonen and classical violinist Linda Lampenius, who were betting favorites, ended up in sixth place.