The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest was won by Bulgarian singer Dara on Saturday. Her upbeat party anthem Bangaranga triumphed over 24 other competitors in the grand final, marking Bulgaria's first-ever victory in this prestigious competition. The song's infectious beats and synchronized dance moves were a hit with both national juries from participating countries and global viewers alike. Israel's Noam Bettan finished in second place.

Reaction 'This is unbelievable' In a post-show news conference early Sunday, an ecstatic Dara said, "This is unbelievable." "I don't even know what's going on." She thanked everyone who "connected to the force of Bangaranga." The 27-year-old singer is a household name in Bulgaria but wasn't considered a favorite to win. Nevertheless, her song Bangaranga is a quintessential Eurovision pop banger with its catchy lyrics: "Surrender to the blinding lights. No one's gonna sleep tonight. Welcome to the riot."

Cultural influence Dara describes 'Bangaranga' as an inner force Dara, who has openly spoken about her struggles with anxiety, described Bangaranga as an inner force that helps people "drop this mask of chasing perfection." She revealed that the song is inspired by Bulgaria's kukeri tradition: men in elaborate costumes performing ritual dances to scare away evil spirits.

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