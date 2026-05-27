Bunny voices mysterious 'Pizza with sunglasses' in 'Toy Story 5'
Entertainment
Bad Bunny is officially part of Toy Story 5, lending his voice to a brand-new character called Pizza with Sunglasses.
Described by Disney as "Effortlessly cool and mysterious," this forgotten toy hangs out in an old backyard shed.
The movie drops June 19, 2026, so mark your calendars!
Bunny energizes 'Toy Story' cast
Bad Bunny's been popping up everywhere lately, from movies like Bullet Train to appearing on SNL and touring worldwide.
His role adds fresh energy to the Toy Story crew, who are back for more adventures with Jessie and Bonnie.
Fans are buzzing: this sequel is shaping up to be a must-watch!