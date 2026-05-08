Bure and Perry reveal pregnancy with Instagram shirts and mugs
Entertainment
Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry just announced they're expecting their first child, less than a year after tying the knot.
They shared the news on Instagram with cute matching shirts and mugs labeled "Mama!" and "Dada!" (plus a sweet caption from the couple: "Our dream role .").
Bure and Perry engaged April 2025
The couple went public in July 2024, got engaged during a family brunch in April 2025, and had their Malibu wedding that September.
Both have been excited to start a family: Perry has always admired Bure's caring side, while she's joked about wanting "little Bradleys running around."