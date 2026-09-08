Bure Perry denies withholding pregnancy news for money on TikTok
Entertainment
Natasha Bure Perry, daughter of Candace Cameron Bure, took to TikTok to address rumors that she's holding back baby news for money.
She set the record straight with a real-time video on September 6, saying, "I'm still pregnant," and showing her baby bump.
Bure Perry emphasizes privacy not money
Expecting her first child with husband Bradley Steven Perry, Natasha explained she's choosing privacy over constant updates.
She called the internet a "creepy, parasocial space" and said it's not about money: she just wants her posts to feel genuine.
"I love posting videos online. I love connecting with you guys, but I'm always going to do it when it makes me feel comfortable," she added.