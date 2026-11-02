Burj Khalifa and Bandra-Worli Sea Link light up for Khan
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday got a global spotlight this year; Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with "WE LOVE YOU SRK," while the Bandra-Worli Sea Link also joined in with a special tribute.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a photograph of the Sea Link lit up for him on X and thanked Google Gemini for the "KING-sized love," saying he had "sneak[ed] out for a drive" to capture the moment.
'King' song features Padukone Singh Sheeran
The festivities didn't stop there. The first song from SRK's upcoming film King, called Tu Mil Jaaye, dropped on his birthday, featuring Deepika, Arijit Singh, and even a rap by Ed Sheeran.
The Dubai Fountain show added to the vibe by playing popular songs from his films.