Burj Khalifa and Bandra-Worli Sea Link light up for Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday got a global spotlight this year; Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with "WE LOVE YOU SRK," while the Bandra-Worli Sea Link also joined in with a special tribute.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photograph of the Sea Link lit up for him on X and thanked Google Gemini for the "KING-sized love," saying he had "sneak[ed] out for a drive" to capture the moment.