Burma Burma's revenue jumps 47% as co-founders plan aggressive expansion

Positive EBITDA, ₹25 crore in fresh funding

Despite higher costs, Burma Burma managed a positive EBITDA of ₹6.6 crore this year—a sign things are looking up.

Co-founders Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta aren't slowing down: after raising ₹25 crore in fresh funding, they want to expand their outlets to 24 by FY26 and are shooting for ₹300 crore in revenue with a stronger profit margin.

An IPO is also on their radar for 2027.