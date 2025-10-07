Next Article
Burma Burma's revenue jumps 47% as co-founders plan aggressive expansion
Entertainment
Burma Burma, the all-veg pan-Asian restaurant chain, just saw its revenue jump 47% to ₹106 crore for the year ending March 2025.
Even with costs rising (expenses hit ₹108 crore thanks to bigger staff, ingredient bills, and rent), the brand is edging closer to breaking even as it expands across major Indian cities.
Positive EBITDA, ₹25 crore in fresh funding
Despite higher costs, Burma Burma managed a positive EBITDA of ₹6.6 crore this year—a sign things are looking up.
Co-founders Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta aren't slowing down: after raising ₹25 crore in fresh funding, they want to expand their outlets to 24 by FY26 and are shooting for ₹300 crore in revenue with a stronger profit margin.
An IPO is also on their radar for 2027.