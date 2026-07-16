Burna Boy to perform at FIFA World Cup final halftime
Entertainment
Burna Boy is set to perform as part of FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show, on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium.
The 11-minute show will also feature stars like Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and, according to reports, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, so expect some serious global vibes.
Global Citizen Education Fund targets $100 million
This new Super Bowl-style halftime show is part of FIFA's push to raise $100 million for its Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting education and football access for children worldwide.
Every match ticket sold already chips in $1 toward this goal.
Plus, Burna Boy's spot cements his status as a global ambassador for African music after smashing streaming records and winning a Grammy.