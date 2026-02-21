Child abuse case: Timothy Busfield pleads not guilty
What's the story
Hollywood actor Timothy Busfield has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse. The 68-year-old was indicted by a Bernalillo County grand jury on February 6 on four counts of criminal sexual contact involving a child under the age of 13. According to documents obtained by People, all the counts are third-degree felonies related to incidents that occurred in October 2022 and September 2023.
Legal proceedings
On February 10, the West Wing actor entered a not guilty plea to the four counts. On February 11, he waived his arraignment and his right to appear in court for all pretrial proceedings. Judge Joseph Montano granted this request on Wednesday, February 18. The initial witness list was issued on February 13, and Busfield's legal team is expected to attend a scheduling conference hearing on March 10 at 8:30am.
Allegations
Busfield was initially accused of child sexual abuse in an arrest warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) on January 9. The warrant alleges that he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct involving two 11-year-old boys, whose identities have not been disclosed. According to the complaint, the alleged victims met Busfield on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, where he was working as a director, and they appeared as child actors.
Statement
Following his arrest on January 13, Busfield denied the allegations against him. "I did not do anything," he said in a video obtained by TMZ. "They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it." His attorney, Larry Stein, told People that Busfield was "absolutely shocked" by the allegations and is devastated but will defend himself as these are "absolutely false allegations."