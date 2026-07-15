C Joseph Vijay joins Mohanlal for Kerala's Operation Toofan
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are teaming up as the faces of Kerala's big anti-drug drive, Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt.
Announced after Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala met Vijay in Chennai, this move also brings Tamil Nadu's support in cracking down on cross-border drug trafficking.
Karnataka pledges tighter border security
The campaign is going regional, with Karnataka promising tighter border security and full support.
Top officials from southern states and central agencies just met in Thiruvananthapuram to sync up strategies.
Up next: Vijay will join Mohanlal (recently named the first Toofan Warrior) at a major event in Kerala, showing how serious the fight against drugs has become across state lines.