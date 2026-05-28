Cage explains turning down 'Spider-Man' and 'Dumb and Dumber' Entertainment May 28, 2026

Nicolas Cage recently shared why he turned down big roles in Spider-Man and Dumb and Dumber.

Director Sam Raimi wanted him as the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man, but Cage chose to focus on Adaptation instead.

He even suggested a funny scene where whoever plays Spider-Man is crawling around like a spider when they're alone, but it didn't make the cut.

Cage feels good about his choices, saying, "Both those decisions were the right ones for me, and I'm happy with those results,"