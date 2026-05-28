Cage explains turning down 'Spider-Man' and 'Dumb and Dumber'
Nicolas Cage recently shared why he turned down big roles in Spider-Man and Dumb and Dumber.
Director Sam Raimi wanted him as the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man, but Cage chose to focus on Adaptation instead.
He even suggested a funny scene where whoever plays Spider-Man is crawling around like a spider when they're alone, but it didn't make the cut.
Cage feels good about his choices, saying, "Both those decisions were the right ones for me, and I'm happy with those results,"
Cage earned Oscar, strained director ties
Cage also passed on Dumb and Dumber to star in Leaving Las Vegas, a move that scored him an Oscar for Best Actor.
He admits that turning down projects sometimes hurt his relationships with directors like Christopher Nolan and Woody Allen, who stopped reaching out after he said no.
Still, Cage is proud of his path and has no regrets about sticking to what felt right for him.