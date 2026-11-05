Cage gained 11.34kg for 'Madden' and used Morot prosthetics

Nicolas Cage went all-in for his new movie Madden, putting on 11.34kg by enjoying pasta and sourdough bread.

He also used prosthetics to really nail the look, working with prosthetics and makeup artist Adrien Morot, who had previously worked with Brendan Fraser on The Whale.

Cage shared his experience at the L.A. premiere on November 4, where he showed up with his wife, Riko Shibata.