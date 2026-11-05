Cage gained 11.34kg for 'Madden' and used Morot prosthetics
Nicolas Cage went all-in for his new movie Madden, putting on 11.34kg by enjoying pasta and sourdough bread.
He also used prosthetics to really nail the look, working with prosthetics and makeup artist Adrien Morot, who had previously worked with Brendan Fraser on The Whale.
Cage shared his experience at the L.A. premiere on November 4, where he showed up with his wife, Riko Shibata.
Cage slimmed down before 'Madden' release
Once filming wrapped, Cage hit the gym, especially the elliptical, to drop those extra pounds. "A lot of days in the gym on the elliptical," he said.
The film dives into football legend John Madden's life and features a star cast including Christian Bale and Sienna Miller.
Madden opens in select theaters November 11 and streams globally on Prime Video starting November 18.