Cage leads 'Spider-Noir' trailer for Prime Video May 27
A new trailer for Spider-Noir just landed, showing Nicolas Cage as a gritty Spider-Man swinging through a stylish noir city.
The series launches on Prime Video May 27, and you can watch it in either classic black-and-white or vibrant color, your pick.
Huston and Gleeson play 'Spider-Noir' villains
Get ready for Sandman (Jack Huston) and Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) as Cage's Spider-Noir faces off against these iconic foes.
The trailer blends moody shadows, femme fatales, and rainy streets with fast-paced action.
Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal, this show promises a fresh mix of Marvel storytelling with film noir flair.
Uziel and Lightfoot shape 'Spider-Noir' tone
Showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are bringing something new to the table, combining comic book roots with noir drama for a viewing experience that feels both classic and original.
If you're into superhero stories with style, this one might be worth checking out.