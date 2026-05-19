Cage leads 'Spider-Noir' trailer for Prime Video May 27

Get ready for Sandman (Jack Huston) and Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) as Cage's Spider-Noir faces off against these iconic foes. The trailer blends moody shadows, femme fatales, and rainy streets with fast-paced action. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal, this show promises a fresh mix of Marvel storytelling with film noir flair.

Uziel and Lightfoot shape 'Spider-Noir' tone

Showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are bringing something new to the table, combining comic book roots with noir drama for a viewing experience that feels both classic and original.

If you're into superhero stories with style, this one might be worth checking out.