Cage plays Madden in Russell's 'Madden,' select theaters Nov 11
The official trailer for Madden just dropped, with Nicolas Cage stepping into the shoes of legendary NFL coach and commentator John Madden.
Directed by David O. Russell, the film covers Madden's rise from coaching the Oakland Raiders to becoming a household name in sports broadcasting.
Catch it in select theaters November 11, or stream it on Prime Video starting November 18.
Trailer shows Hawkins played by Mulaney
Set to Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," the trailer shows off Madden's passion for football and his collaboration with EA founder Trip Hawkins (played by John Mulaney) that led to the creation of the iconic Madden NFL video game series back in 1988.
The movie also features Christian Bale as Al Davis, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, and Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, highlighting how much impact Madden had on football culture.