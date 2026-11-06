Cage says 'a little bit homeless' after Malibu home sinkhole
Entertainment
Nicolas Cage just gave fans an update after a massive sinkhole hit his Malibu home during Hurricane Marie on September 8, 2026.
The actor said he was "a little bit homeless," but says he and his family are safe, with Cage currently living in hotels and managing well despite the chaos.
Sinkhole about 30 feet deep
The damage was serious: the sinkhole was around 30 feet deep and left a huge gap in the ground, forcing several homes to be marked unsafe.
Even though their Halloween at home was canceled, Cage kept spirits up by taking his daughter trick-or-treating in Santa Monica and planning a movie night.
He reassured everyone Nicolas Cage said, "We're fine. We're continuing. We're okay."