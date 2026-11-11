Cage's method transformation in 'Madden' leaves Hahn barely recognizing him
Nicolas Cage is taking method acting to the next level for Madden, where he plays NFL legend John Madden.
According to costar Kathryn Hahn, Cage's transformation was so deep, thanks to prosthetics and some serious internal commitment, that she barely recognized him on set.
The film lands in select theaters November 11 and streams on Prime Video from November 18.
Russell's 'Madden' explores personal life
Directed by David O. Russell, Madden isn't just about football stats: it digs into Madden's personal life too.
Christian Bale steps in as Raiders owner Al Davis with Sienna Miller playing his wife Carol.
Expect a mix of inspiring sports moments and a closer look at what made Madden tick both on and off the field.