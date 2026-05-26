Calcutta High Court cancels interim protection for Jahangir Khan
Big update from West Bengal: The Calcutta High Court has canceled the interim protection from coercive action for Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan.
Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said Khan didn't give a good reason to keep the relief going.
This comes after a repoll was announced in Falta constituency due to alleged voting irregularities on April 29.
Jahangir Khan faces FIRs alleging intimidation
Khan is facing seven FIRs accusing him of intimidating voters during the elections.
His lawyer claimed these cases popped up because of political changes and weren't revealed earlier, but the court noted the earlier protection had been subject to his cooperation.
Plus, officials pointed out he wasn't cooperating with investigators, which played a big part in the court's decision to withdraw his protection.