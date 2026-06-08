Calcutta High Court denies protection, Jahangir Khan arrested near border

Falta repolled after EVM tampering

Khan ran for the Falta seat, which had to be re-polled due to electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering claims.

he branded himself as the local "Pushpa," he was on the radar of law enforcement over alleged threats and election fraud attempts, but just before the re-poll, he withdrew and disappeared, locking up his office.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up winning Falta by a huge margin.

Khan's arrest follows five police cases filed against him after the election results and alleged threats and election-fraud attempts, showing authorities are serious about cleaning up politics.