Caleb McLaughlin calls fan theories about 'Stranger Things' ending 'dumb'
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas from Stranger Things) isn't buying the "Conformity Gate" fan theory. In a new interview, he called it "dumb" and said it's time to move on from the show.
He also confirmed what many fans suspected: "She's gone. I'm so sorry. I think she evaporated," he said about Eleven.
Fans thought Vecna faked the happy ending
After the series finale aired last New Year's Eve, some fans believed Vecna had faked the happy ending and that a secret ninth episode was coming.
They pointed at clues like D&D binders spelling out "X A LIE" and weird continuity errors.
Even Netflix got in on the joke
Netflix updated its Instagram bio in January to say "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING."
Cast members Joe Keery and Jamie Campbell Bower also confirmed it's truly the end—though the creators admit they left things a bit open for fun fan theories.