Caleb McLaughlin calls fan theories about 'Stranger Things' ending 'dumb' Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas from Stranger Things) isn't buying the "Conformity Gate" fan theory. In a new interview, he called it "dumb" and said it's time to move on from the show.

He also confirmed what many fans suspected: "She's gone. I'm so sorry. I think she evaporated," he said about Eleven.