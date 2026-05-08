California judge dismisses Joseph suit against Smith citing insufficient evidence

Joseph has 30-day window to amend

Joseph claimed someone entered his Las Vegas hotel room without permission and left behind things such as wipes, beer, HIV medication, and a note signed "Stone F."

He believed this was harassment and said he was fired after reporting it.

But court records showed his room key had been left in a van with other crew members.

The judge found no proof Joseph's firing was tied to his complaint.

Joseph now has 30 days to update his lawsuit. Otherwise, it would only become officially closed if no amended complaint is filed within the 30-day window.