California judge dismisses Joseph suit against Smith citing insufficient evidence
A California judge has dismissed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against Will Smith.
The case was brought by violinist Brian King Joseph, who said his hotel room was invaded during Smith's 2025 tour.
But the court decided there just was not enough evidence for the claims to hold up under California law.
Joseph has 30-day window to amend
Joseph claimed someone entered his Las Vegas hotel room without permission and left behind things such as wipes, beer, HIV medication, and a note signed "Stone F."
He believed this was harassment and said he was fired after reporting it.
But court records showed his room key had been left in a van with other crew members.
The judge found no proof Joseph's firing was tied to his complaint.
Joseph now has 30 days to update his lawsuit. Otherwise, it would only become officially closed if no amended complaint is filed within the 30-day window.