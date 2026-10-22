California probe into sober home where Gerber died clears facility
Entertainment
California health officials have finished looking into the sober home where Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, died from a suspected overdose on September 20.
The investigation started after concerns were raised about whether the facility followed legal standards and could handle Gerber's needs.
In the end, no wrongdoing was found.
Gerber checked into Resolutions Living
Presley had been open about his struggles with addiction and checked into Resolutions Living just a day before he passed away.
The facility's founder, Dr. Reza Nabavi, has a complicated history with license approvals.
After Presley's death, his family called him a "sweet, beautiful soul," and his sister Kaia shared how close they were in her tribute.