'Call of Duty' movie gets a release date
What's the story
The highly anticipated Call of Duty movie, based on the popular video game franchise, now has an official release date. Xbox and Activision announced on social media that the film will hit theaters on June 30, 2028. The news comes after a long period of speculation about the project since its announcement last year when Activision revealed its partnership with Paramount for the adaptation.
Behind the scenes
Production started in late 2025
The production of the Call of Duty movie started in late 2025. Activision had reportedly turned down an offer from Steven Spielberg to direct, in order to retain full creative control over the film. Later, Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg were brought on board as co-writers and producers. The duo is known for their work on Yellowstone and other successful projects.
Past projects
Microsoft's history with video game adaptations
The Call of Duty movie isn't Microsoft's first foray into video game adaptations. The tech giant has previously worked on Amazon's successful Fallout TV show and the well-received Minecraft movie. Netflix is also developing a Gears of War film with Jon Spaihts as the writer and David Leitch as the director. However, Paramount's Halo TV series was canceled after two seasons due to poor reception.
Viewer expectations
Optimism for 'Call of Duty' film amid mixed reception
The collaboration between Paramount, Xbox, and Activision on the Call of Duty film has sparked some concerns. This is mainly due to the mixed reception of previous adaptations like Halo. However, critics are optimistic about this new project as it involves different writers and producers than the Halo TV series. As for plot details, nothing is confirmed yet but a military-themed action film with plenty of "tacticool" guns and explosions seems likely.