'Call of Duty' movie gets a release date

The highly anticipated Call of Duty movie, based on the popular video game franchise, now has an official release date. Xbox and Activision announced on social media that the film will hit theaters on June 30, 2028. The news comes after a long period of speculation about the project since its announcement last year when Activision revealed its partnership with Paramount for the adaptation.

Behind the scenes Production started in late 2025 The production of the Call of Duty movie started in late 2025. Activision had reportedly turned down an offer from Steven Spielberg to direct, in order to retain full creative control over the film. Later, Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg were brought on board as co-writers and producers. The duo is known for their work on Yellowstone and other successful projects.

Past projects Microsoft's history with video game adaptations The Call of Duty movie isn't Microsoft's first foray into video game adaptations. The tech giant has previously worked on Amazon's successful Fallout TV show and the well-received Minecraft movie. Netflix is also developing a Gears of War film with Jon Spaihts as the writer and David Leitch as the director. However, Paramount's Halo TV series was canceled after two seasons due to poor reception.

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