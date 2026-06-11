Is Callum Turner the next Bond? Actor reacts to rumors
What's the story
Actor Callum Turner, who is a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, has finally reacted to the ongoing speculation. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I know as much as you do...really, I know as much as you do." "Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven't spoken to for 10 years...and you know nothing!"
Actor's perspective
Turner's take on the buzz
Turner, who is married to singer Dua Lipa, said he finds the Bond speculation "amusing." He shared, "It is such a weird thing of something happening and nothing happening at all. I genuinely know nothing. I just find it quite amusing." When asked if he would accept the role if offered, Turner laughed and avoided the question.
Actor's endorsement
George Clooney's endorsement for Turner
Despite Turner's evasiveness, actor-director George Clooney has publicly supported him for the role. He said Turner would be a "great" Bond. Clooney added, "He is tall and handsome and charming and British, so he is the perfect guy to do it." The two worked together on the 2023 drama film The Boys In The Boat.
Franchise transition
Amazon's takeover of the franchise
Amazon took over the creative control of the spy franchise after longtime bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped down. This transition has left the series in a state of uncertainty since Craig's departure from the role in 2021. In August last year, it was announced that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would write the next film, while Denis Villeneuve would direct it.
Production timeline
When will the next 'Bond' film be released?
A source told The Sun that the next film in the franchise won't be released until 2028. They said, "The production mindset's gone from 'Let's hurry this through' to 'Make sure we get this right.'" The insider added that if they can start pre-production by January 2027, it will be a "success."