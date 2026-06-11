Turner reveals if he is the next Bond

Is Callum Turner the next Bond? Actor reacts to rumors

By Isha Sharma 10:56 am Jun 11, 202610:56 am

What's the story

Actor Callum Turner, who is a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, has finally reacted to the ongoing speculation. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I know as much as you do...really, I know as much as you do." "Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven't spoken to for 10 years...and you know nothing!"