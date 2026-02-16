Callum Turner responds to James Bond buzz at Berlinale
Callum Turner was asked about all the buzz around him possibly becoming the next James Bond at the Berlinale Film Festival.
He kept it cool, saying, "You're right, it's very early for that question. I'm not going to comment on it."
Turner's co-star also joined in on the fun
The speculation only grew when Turner's co-star Tracy Letts joked, "I'm sorry, I'm the next James Bond!"
Turner played along—"Tracy, I thought you weren't going to say anything. "—giving everyone a laugh and keeping the mystery alive.
Turner is among the frontrunners for 'Bond 26'
Turner (35) has been named among the frontrunners for Bond 26, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Some reports suggest the next Bond might be closer to 30, but there is no indication in the source of when casting will be decided or when Villeneuve will finish Dune: Part Three.
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'Bond 26'
Bond 26 will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight—the first film since Amazon took over the franchise.