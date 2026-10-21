Cameron and Madden expecting daughter on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Entertainment
Big news from reality TV: Tyler Cameron (from The Bachelorette and now Dancing with the Stars) and his fiancee Tate Madden just announced they're expecting their first child, a baby girl.
They shared the news during a sweet dance tribute to moms on Dancing with the Stars, with Cameron happily saying, "I get to be a girl dad."
Cameron and Madden preparing LA home
Tyler and Tate found out about the pregnancy soon after getting engaged earlier this year.
They've been quietly preparing their Los Angeles home for their daughter's arrival while keeping things private until now.
Even with Tyler's packed Dancing with the Stars schedule, both are excited to start this new chapter together and hope to pass on the values they learned from their own families.