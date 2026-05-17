Cameron plans to use new technology to streamline 'Avatar' production
Entertainment
James Cameron is looking to shake up how the next Avatar movies are made. He's planning to use new technology so production won't take forever or cost a fortune.
As he put it, "We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently."
Cameron seeks to halve production time
Cameron hopes to cut production time in half and reduce costs by one-third, but says it'll take about a year to figure out the best way.
Some scenes for Avatar 4 are already done, but whether there will be more movies after Avatar 5 depends on how well they do at the box office.
He's also thinking about writing other projects while working out the future of the franchise.