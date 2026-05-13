Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' lands on Disney+ June 24 Entertainment May 13, 2026

Big news for Avatar fans: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash lands on Disney+ starting June 24, 2026.

Announced via the official Avatar X account, the film smashed box office records after its December 2025 release, pulling in over $1.4 billion and making the trilogy the highest-grossing ever.