Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' lands on Disney+ June 24
Entertainment
Big news for Avatar fans: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash lands on Disney+ starting June 24, 2026.
Announced via the official Avatar X account, the film smashed box office records after its December 2025 release, pulling in over $1.4 billion and making the trilogy the highest-grossing ever.
Sully, Neytiri confront Mangkwan 'Ash People'
The movie picks up a year after Neteyam's death, following Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their kids as they face off with the Mangkwan, a Na'vi tribe now called "Ash People," who've turned against Eywa after losing their home.