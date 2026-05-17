'Camp Rock 3' lands on Disney+ and Disney Channel August
Entertainment
Camp Rock fans, the wait is almost over! The third movie in the musical series lands on Disney+ and Disney Channel this August.
Executive produced by Demi Lovato, it brings Shane, Nate, and Jason back together for a reunion tour, until their opening act suddenly drops out.
That twist sends them back to Camp Rock to scout fresh talent.
'Camp Rock 3' directed by Rodriguez
Directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye, Camp Rock 3 mixes returning stars like the Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera with newcomers Sherry Cola, Ali Amani Segura, and Malachi Barton.
Expect energetic performances and plenty of drama as young artists compete for their big break.