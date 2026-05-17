'Camp Rock 3' lands on Disney+ and Disney Channel August Entertainment May 17, 2026

Camp Rock fans, the wait is almost over! The third movie in the musical series lands on Disney+ and Disney Channel this August.

Executive produced by Demi Lovato, it brings Shane, Nate, and Jason back together for a reunion tour, until their opening act suddenly drops out.

That twist sends them back to Camp Rock to scout fresh talent.