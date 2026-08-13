'Camp Rock 3' trailer debuts, Jonas Brothers return, Lovato cameo
Entertainment
The Camp Rock 3 trailer is here! The Jonas Brothers are back as Connect 3, and Demi Lovato pops in for a cameo as Mitchie Torres.
This time, the band returns to Camp Rock to find a fresh opening act for their reunion tour.
Catch the movie on Disney Channel on August 13 or stream it on Disney+ on August 14.
Canals-Barrera plays Connie Torres
Maria Canals-Barrera steps up as Connie Torres, now running Camp Rock.
Sherry Cola joins as tour manager Lark, along with newcomers Liamani Segura and Hudson Stone.
Nick Jonas gave the young cast a shout-out in June, calling them "absolute superstars."