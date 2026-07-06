Campbell 'Pookie' and Jett Puckett welcome 2nd daughter Georgie Blue
Entertainment
Campbell "Pookie" and Jett Puckett just welcomed their second daughter, Georgia "Georgie" Blue, who arrived a little early.
The couple shared sweet black-and-white hospital photos on Instagram on July 5 and revealed Georgie is named after Campbell's great-grandmother.
Couple says names carry family meaning
Campbell called the last week "heaven on earth" and said watching Georgie meet her big sister Paloma was truly "indescribable," the two wrote.
Both daughters' names carry family meaning: Georgie honors her great-grandmother, while Paloma (born in 2024) reflects grace and serenity.
Campbell says she's grateful to be living her dream of raising two girls, with the pair describing their growing family as a "magical" blessing.