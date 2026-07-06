Campbell 'Pookie' and Jett Puckett welcome 2nd daughter Georgie Blue

Couple says names carry family meaning

Campbell called the last week "heaven on earth" and said watching Georgie meet her big sister Paloma was truly "indescribable," the two wrote.

Both daughters' names carry family meaning: Georgie honors her great-grandmother, while Paloma (born in 2024) reflects grace and serenity.

Campbell says she's grateful to be living her dream of raising two girls, with the pair describing their growing family as a "magical" blessing.