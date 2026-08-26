Camron Jones, Lauren London join cast of Snoop Dogg biopic
What's the story
The upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic, titled Snoop, has added new cast members. Camron Jones (Panic) will play the role of late rapper Tupac Shakur, while Lauren London (Without Remorse) will portray Dogg's late mother, Beverly Tate. Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks) was earlier confirmed to star as the iconic rapper in the film directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle and Flow).
Supporting cast
Myles Bullock will also star as Dr. Dre
Myles Bullock will also star as Dr. Dre, who discovered Dogg and produced his debut studio album Doggystyle.
The film will feature music from Dogg's extensive catalogue and is being produced by the rapper himself, along with Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum, among others.
Meanwhile, the script was originally written by Joe Robert Cole, and later reworked by Brewer.
Release date
Release date and production details
Universal will release Snoop on August 6, 2027.
The film is the first project under Death Row Pictures's overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.
Senior VP of production development Ryan Jones and director of development Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio.
Cast details
A look at the new cast members
Jones is known for his role as Bishop in Panic, an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lauren Oliver's bestselling novel.
He has also appeared in grown-ish, The Purge, and Shameless.
On the other hand, London has worked on projects like Netflix's You People and Prime Video's Without Remorse.
She is also an entrepreneur and activist focused on mental health awareness.