'Can This Love Be Translated?' debuts strong on Netflix
Entertainment
The new K-romcom "Can This Love Be Translated?" dropped on January 16, 2026, and is already making waves.
Starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, the show follows an interpreter and an actor caught up in a cross-language romance.
Streaming success across the globe
In its first week, the series landed at No. 2 on Netflix's global Non-English TV chart with four million views.
It's currently No. 1 in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, and has hit the Top 10 in 36 countries—pretty impressive for a fresh release.
Fans (and critics) are loving it
With an IMDb score of 8.2/10 from over a thousand reviews, viewers are loving the chemistry between the leads and the show's emotional depth.
The buzz even led to a packed fan event in Jakarta—2,000 lucky fans got in out of 30,000 hopefuls!