Canadian theater staffer Landon draws 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' poster

Landon's drawing, complete with a handwritten "Sorry! We never received the real posters," was posted on Reddit and racked up over 54,000 upvotes.

He explained, "I work there, we didn't get the poster in due to shipment issues, so my boss asked me to draw it, so I did. Never expected it to get this big lol."

The story (and his web-slinging art) keeps spreading as fans keep sharing it online.