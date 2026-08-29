Canadian theater staffer Landon draws 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' poster
Entertainment
When a Canadian theater didn't get official Spider-Man: Brand New Day posters due to shipment issues, employee Drake Landon drew his own.
Inspired by the "Spooderman" meme, his creative fix quickly caught the internet's eye.
Landon's Reddit post exceeds 54,000 upvotes
Landon's drawing, complete with a handwritten "Sorry! We never received the real posters," was posted on Reddit and racked up over 54,000 upvotes.
He explained, "I work there, we didn't get the poster in due to shipment issues, so my boss asked me to draw it, so I did. Never expected it to get this big lol."
The story (and his web-slinging art) keeps spreading as fans keep sharing it online.