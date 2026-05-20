'Gudgudi' filmmaker announces 2 new feature films amid Cannes screening

Marking the screening of their debut short film Gudgudi at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 20, filmmaker Manisha Makwana and producer Harshvardhan Patel announced two new feature film projects. The announcements were made under their banner, White Peacock Films. The first project is a folklore thriller about witch hunting, while the second is a romantic drama.

Details Both films will be produced by Makwana and Patel The first project, a folklore thriller, will be directed by Makwana and written by Yuvraj Gadhvi. The second project is a romantic drama helmed by Amit Prem Mishra, with Makwana as a producer alongside Patel. Speaking about the announcements at Cannes, Makwana said in a statement, "To be able to announce our next stories at a platform as prestigious as Cannes feels incredibly special and emotional."

Filmmaker's statement 'I'm especially grateful to Harsh for believing in my vision' Makwana further said, "The response and enthusiasm around Gudgudi has been deeply encouraging and reaffirming for us as storytellers." "I'm especially grateful to Harsh for believing in my vision and constantly backing stories that are rooted, courageous, and emotionally honest." "Having a creative partner who trusts your voice makes all the difference."

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