Cannes 2026 highlights India with 'Amma Ariyan' 'Balan' 'September 21'
This year's Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) is shining a spotlight on Indian cinema.
Chidambaram's upcoming film Balan and the newly restored classic Amma Ariyan are making waves: < em>Amma Ariyan is selected for Cannes Classics.
Plus, the Hindi-Kannada film September 21 has been officially selected for the Marche du Film, bringing fresh stories to an international crowd.
'September 21' releases May 22
September 21 dives into dementia and family ties, and drops for everyone on May 22.
The Indian lineup at Cannes is pretty diverse: Marathi stars like Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, Gujarati actor-producer Mansi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil, plus FTII's short Shadows of the Moonless Nights competing in La Cinef.
Bollywood icons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is returning as a global ambassador for L'Oreal, while Alia Bhatt is also expected to attend Cannes, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker joins India's official delegation, proving India has a strong presence on the global stage this year.