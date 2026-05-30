Cannes 2026 spotlights 22 LGBTQ+ films, 'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 2026 had a strong year with 22 LGBTQ+-themed films in the spotlight.
Cristian Mungiu's Fjord, featuring a teen queer subplot, took home the Palme d'Or, while Best Director went to Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo for La Bola Negra, another film with strong queer narratives.
Younger viewers embrace fresher queer films
Films like Coward (which won Best Actor for Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne), Club Kid, and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma really clicked with younger viewers by moving beyond old-school stereotypes.
Critics say this year's lineup felt more authentic and fresh.
Filmmaker Akashdeep Singh emphasized that queer visibility is especially important now, as these stories help push conversations forward in a world where anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is still a reality.