Cannes 2026 spotlights 22 LGBTQ+ films, 'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or

Younger viewers embrace fresher queer films

Films like Coward (which won Best Actor for Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne), Club Kid, and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma really clicked with younger viewers by moving beyond old-school stereotypes.

Critics say this year's lineup felt more authentic and fresh.

Filmmaker Akashdeep Singh emphasized that queer visibility is especially important now, as these stories help push conversations forward in a world where anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is still a reality.