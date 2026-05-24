Cannes 2026: Sebastian Stan-starrer 'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has concluded, with Cristian Mungiu's Fjord winning the prestigious Palme d'Or. This marks Mungiu's second win after 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days in 2007. The Grand Prix was awarded to Andrey Zvyagintsev for Minotaur, while Valeska Grisebach won the Jury Prize for The Dreamed Adventure. Best Director honors were shared by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Pawel Pawlikowski for La Bola Negra and Fatherland, respectively.

Award sweep 'Fjord' won multiple awards at Cannes Fjord, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, not only won the Palme d'Or but also bagged the FIPRESCI Prize for Competition, Ecumenical Jury Award, Francois Chalais Prize, and Citizenship Prize. The film tells the story of a couple whose lives unravel after they move to a remote Norwegian village and get caught up in the country's child welfare system. It also marks Neon's seventh Palme win in a row!

Other winners Best Actor/Actress, other honors The Best Actress award was shared by Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto for All of a Sudden. Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne won the Best Actor award for Coward, directed by Lukas Dhont. The Best Screenplay award went to Emmanuel Marre for A Man Of His Time. Rwandan filmmaker Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo made history by winning the Camera d'Or for Ben'imana, the first Rwandan film ever screened at Cannes.

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