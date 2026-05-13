Cannes Film Festival enforces strict red carpet dress code

Cannes organizers cite decency amid backlash

Organizers say it's all about "decency reasons" and keeping crowds moving smoothly.

The rules sparked backlash last year: Halle Berry switched up her look to comply, while Heidi Klum just went her own way.

Cannes has a history of dress code drama too; remember Kristen Stewart going barefoot in protest against the unwritten high-heels mandate?

Now elegant flats are okay, but the festival still keeps things pretty formal.