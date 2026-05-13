Cannes Film Festival enforces strict red carpet dress code
Cannes Film Festival is back with its strict red-carpet rules: no sheer gowns, big trains, sneakers, backpacks, or oversized purses allowed.
If you're heading to the Grand Theatre Lumiere for an evening gala, it's tuxedos and long dresses, cocktail dresses, little black dresses, dark-colored pantsuits, or dressy tops with black pants only.
Break the dress code and you won't get in.
Cannes organizers cite decency amid backlash
Organizers say it's all about "decency reasons" and keeping crowds moving smoothly.
The rules sparked backlash last year: Halle Berry switched up her look to comply, while Heidi Klum just went her own way.
Cannes has a history of dress code drama too; remember Kristen Stewart going barefoot in protest against the unwritten high-heels mandate?
Now elegant flats are okay, but the festival still keeps things pretty formal.