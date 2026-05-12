Cannes Film Festival opens with 'The Electric Kiss' in France

Cannes films compete for Palme d'Or

There are 22 films from three continents competing for the Palme d'Or, with big names like Hirokazu Kore-eda and Pedro Almodovar in the mix.

Special tributes are lined up for Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand, plus out-of-competition highlights like Andy Garcia's Diamond and a throwback screening of The Fast and the Furious.

The Palme d'Or ceremony wraps things up on May 23, with the winner revealed at the closing ceremony, live on France Televisions and Brut.