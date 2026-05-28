Inside Aishwarya's ocean-inspired Amit Aggarwal gown at Cannes

Designer's note

He penned a heartfelt note for the artisans

Sharing the behind-the-scenes moments, Aggarwal wrote on Instagram, "Some moments travel far beyond the garment itself." He added, "When Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet in our creation, the feeling quietly found its way back home to the atelier, to every hand that helped bring it to life." The post drew praise from viewers for acknowledging the craftsmen behind Rai Bachchan's grand Cannes look.