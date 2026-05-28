Inside Aishwarya's ocean-inspired Amit Aggarwal gown at Cannes
What's the story
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a custom blue sculptural gown by designer Amit Aggarwal has been making waves. The ocean-inspired couture piece, which took over 1,500 hours to create, is now being celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship and architectural finish. The dramatic gown features a fishtail silhouette with wave-like detailing in a vivid blue shade that evokes the movement of the ocean.
Designer's note
He penned a heartfelt note for the artisans
Sharing the behind-the-scenes moments, Aggarwal wrote on Instagram, "Some moments travel far beyond the garment itself." He added, "When Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet in our creation, the feeling quietly found its way back home to the atelier, to every hand that helped bring it to life." The post drew praise from viewers for acknowledging the craftsmen behind Rai Bachchan's grand Cannes look.
Craftsmanship
'Crystal Vein' embroidery, biomimicry-influenced shoulder extensions are highlights
At the heart of this stunning creation is Aggarwal's signature "Crystal Vein" embroidery technique. Thousands of crystal embellishments were woven into intricate lattice-like patterns, forming glowing vein-inspired designs across the garment. The look was further elevated by wing-inspired shoulder extensions influenced by biomimicry, giving the gown a sculptural and fantasy-like finish.