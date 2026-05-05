Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao join Cannes 2026 jury

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has announced its nine-member competition jury, which will be led by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Old Boy, Decision to Leave). The jury will decide the Palme d'Or and other prizes at the prestigious festival later this month. Among the members are Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgard, along with acclaimed director Chloe Zhao.

Jury details Jury members include Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Diego Cespedes The Cannes Film Festival organizers revealed the full jury on Monday, just a week ahead of the event. Along with Park, Moore, Zhao, and Skarsgard, the jury also includes Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director-screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director-screenwriter Diego Cespedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach de Bankole, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty. The French press has dubbed this lineup an "A-list" due to its star power.

Past performances Moore, Skarsgard have been Oscar nominees Both Moore and Skarsgard have been a part of films that premiered at Cannes and earned them Oscar nominations. Moore's recent film The Substance was screened at the festival in 2024, while Skarsgard starred in Sentimental Value, which premiered at Cannes last year. Similarly, Zhao has directed films like Nomadland and Hamnet that have become awards-season favorites.

Advertisement