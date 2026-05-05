Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao join Cannes 2026 jury
What's the story
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has announced its nine-member competition jury, which will be led by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Old Boy, Decision to Leave). The jury will decide the Palme d'Or and other prizes at the prestigious festival later this month. Among the members are Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgard, along with acclaimed director Chloe Zhao.
Jury details
Jury members include Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Diego Cespedes
The Cannes Film Festival organizers revealed the full jury on Monday, just a week ahead of the event. Along with Park, Moore, Zhao, and Skarsgard, the jury also includes Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director-screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director-screenwriter Diego Cespedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach de Bankole, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty. The French press has dubbed this lineup an "A-list" due to its star power.
Past performances
Moore, Skarsgard have been Oscar nominees
Both Moore and Skarsgard have been a part of films that premiered at Cannes and earned them Oscar nominations. Moore's recent film The Substance was screened at the festival in 2024, while Skarsgard starred in Sentimental Value, which premiered at Cannes last year. Similarly, Zhao has directed films like Nomadland and Hamnet that have become awards-season favorites.
Festival overview
Cannes Film Festival will run from May 12-23
The Cannes Film Festival, held every summer on the French Riviera, is considered one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It attracts major film stars and filmmakers as well as hundreds of emerging talents. The festival features several high-profile premieres from Hollywood studios and European film giants. However, this year, major Hollywood studios are mostly absent among the films competing for the Palme d'Or. The 2026 fest will run from May 12-23.