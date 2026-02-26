The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has announced that acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook will be the president of its jury for the 2026 edition. Known for his works such as Oldboy and No Other Choice, Park succeeds Juliette Binoche, who presided over the previous year's jury. The festival will take place from May 12-23, 2026.

Career highlights Park's longstanding connection with Cannes Park has a long-standing relationship with the Cannes Film Festival, having world premiered four of his features in Competition. His first was Oldboy in 2004, which won the Grand Jury Prize. This was followed by Thirst (2009), The Handmaiden (2016), and Decision to Leave (2022). The last one earned him the Best Director award at Cannes.

Director's statement His thoughts on presiding over the jury Park expressed his anticipation for the role, saying, "The theater is dark so that we may see the light of cinema... To be enclosed in a theater to watch films... this double, voluntary confinement is something I await with great anticipation." "In this age of mutual hatred and division, I believe that the simple act of gathering in a theater to watch a single film together, our breaths and heartbeats aligning, is itself a moving and universal expression of solidarity."

Director's influence Park compared to renowned directors by Cannes The Cannes Film Festival lauded Park's "inventiveness and visual mastery," stating his work has given contemporary cinema "some truly memorable moments." They also compared him to renowned directors Quentin Tarantino, Brian De Palma, and David Fincher, "for his artistry in composing images whose formal beauty is matched only by their moral rigor."

Director's homage More about Park's works that impressed Cannes Cannes also highlighted Park's admiration for Alfred Hitchcock, particularly his 1943 crime thriller Shadow of a Doubt. The festival noted that this influence is evident in Park's family drama Stoker (2013) and Decision to Leave. Other films mentioned include Sympathy for Mister Vengeance (2002), Lady Vengeance (2005), and his latest work, No Other Choice (2025).