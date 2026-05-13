Cannes names Park 'Oldboy' director as 79th edition jury president Entertainment May 13, 2026

Cannes just announced South Korean director Park Chan-wook as president of its jury for the 79th edition.

If you know Oldboy or Decision to Leave, you know Park's work: he helped put Korean cinema on the global map, and his big Cannes moment was when Oldboy won the Grand Prix in 2004.