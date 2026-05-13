Cannes names Park 'Oldboy' director as 79th edition jury president
Entertainment
Cannes just announced South Korean director Park Chan-wook as president of its jury for the 79th edition.
If you know Oldboy or Decision to Leave, you know Park's work: he helped put Korean cinema on the global map, and his big Cannes moment was when Oldboy won the Grand Prix in 2004.
Moore and Zhao highlight diverse jury
Park will lead a star-packed panel to pick this year's Palme d'Or winner from 22 films. He follows Juliette Binoche, who chaired last time.
The jury mixes Hollywood names like Demi Moore and Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao with international talents like Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgard, Laura Wandel, Diego Cespedes, Paul Laverty, and Isaach de Bankole.
The festival keeps its tradition of spotlighting diverse voices from around the world.