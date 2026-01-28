'Can't pretend to be friends': Orry on fallout with Sara, Ibrahim
Social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani) has opened up about why he's no longer close with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim.
He shared that he can't be friends with Sara unless their mom, Amrita Singh, apologizes for the "trauma" he says she caused him: "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore."
What happened between them?
Things went south after Orry posted some not-so-flattering birthday photos of Sara, which didn't go over well.
He also joked about her career online and replied "Put a glass of ice water on her head" to a fan who wrote "Amrita aunty is very angry."
Afterward, Orry unfollowed Sara on social media (and hadn't followed Ibrahim in years), and both siblings unfollowed him too.
How did they respond?
Amrita Singh hasn't responded publicly.
Meanwhile, Sara posted an Instagram story hinting she wants to stay out of controversies but didn't mention Orry directly.
In a now-deleted reel, Orry also called out "3 worst names," including Amrita, Sara and Palak Tiwari.