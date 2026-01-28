'Can't pretend to be friends': Orry on fallout with Sara, Ibrahim Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani) has opened up about why he's no longer close with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim.

He shared that he can't be friends with Sara unless their mom, Amrita Singh, apologizes for the "trauma" he says she caused him: "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore."