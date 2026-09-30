Canvas to premiere India's 1st short-form anime 'Project Maya' October
Canvas, an Indian app, is about to drop Project Maya (India's first original short-form anime series) in early October 2026.
Created over 12 months by a team of 30 Indian animators and creators from across the country, the show dives into themes of independence from both past and present perspectives.
It'll premiere in Hindi on Canvas, with English and regional dubs on the way.
Otaku Bharat's 'Project Maya' examines freedom
Created by Otaku Bharat and featuring voice actor Sanket Mhatre, Project Maya puts Indian culture front and center while examining how the meaning of freedom has evolved across generations.
As anime keeps getting bigger with young Indians, Canvas wants to connect with fans and bring more homegrown stories to screens.
Canvas co-founder and CEO Abhinav Singla says they're aiming for a series that feels local but can also reach global audiences.
Plus, Canvas is growing its international creator network with new shows in New York.