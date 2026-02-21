'Captain Durag' sparks outrage for racial stereotyping; Disney pulls videos
Disney Jr.'s Hey AJ! just introduced Captain Durag—a superhero whose durag acts as both mask and cape—to teach kids about cleanliness.
But the character quickly drew backlash online, with many saying it reinforces racial stereotypes.
The controversy blew up online during Black History Month, racking up over 50,000 social media mentions across platforms within 72 hours.
The creator defended her character on social media
Camille Corbett, the Jamaican-American writer behind Captain Durag, took to X to share her side: "I really beg of you to give the show a chance again."
She explained that wearing her own six-foot durag makes her feel like a superhero and wanted the character to celebrate culture and offer positive representation for Black kids.
Disney has removed videos featuring the character
After facing criticism—including from TikTok creator Eli who called Captain Durag unwanted representation—Disney removed several related videos from YouTube.
The company hasn't commented further but is clearly reacting to concerns about how the character is being received.